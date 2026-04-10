1 Return the Raiders Are Highly Anticipating

The Las Vegas Raiders have addressed some of their top roster needs this offseason and will continue to do so during the NFL Draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Attention

The Raiders will add quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and bring him along gradually. Along with a solid coaching staff, Mendoza will have several veterans around him to help him grow. Two of those players will be Kirk Cousins and Kolton Miller.

Las Vegas has added multiple new players to their offense this offseason, but the return of Miller is vital for Klint Kubiak, Cousins and Mendoza.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miller has been one of the most dependable players on a Raiders roster hit hard by instability. In a league where left tackles are one of the most valuable players on the field, Miller has established himself as one of the top left tackles in the league at his peak. Cousins noted Miller's value.

“Tackles are a big deal in this league. I mean, you think about the pass rushers and the difference they make what Maxx Crosby can do, and you've got to have tackles to be able to help your offense go and not allow a Maxx Crosby to ruin your day. So, having those tackles is a big deal. And if you f ind one, and you have one, you don't let them leave your building,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is expecting Miller back at full health to start this season, after he missed nearly all of the 2025 season due to injury. Miller's injury essentially was the official start of the Raiders' freefall to a 3-14 campaign in Pete Carroll's lone season at the helm.

The Raiders have begun revamping their roster at several positions, but they still plan for Miller to return to form and be as dependable as ever. Miller likely has a few good seasons left, but the 2026 season will go a long way towards determining if that is the case.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Of all the positions the Raiders' front office has already addressed in free agency and will address in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Raiders do not have as pressing a need at offensive tackle as they do at other positions. This is largely because of Miller's presence. Still, they must consider the future.

It is fair to believe that Miller will return to full strength in 2026. However, his injury last season was unexpected, and the Raiders are not prepared, roster-wise, to lose Miller again. The need may not be pressing, but with 10 draft picks, selecting an offensive tackle would not be a bad idea.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Miller is just the left tackle that Cousins and Mendoza need at this point in their respective careers. Still, Las Vegas' front office must do all it can to minimize the drop-off in talent between Miller and his backup. The Raiders have shown a keen awareness of their roster needs this offseason.

Offensive tackle is another one of the positions the Raiders should pay special attention to over the next couple of weeks between now and the NFL Draft.