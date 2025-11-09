Why Raiders' Wide Receivers Are in Precarious Fantasy Football Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be a sleeper fantasy football team this season. With the additions of Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, and an overhaul of their backfield, there was a belief that the Raiders could at least field a dangerous attack this year, even if they weren't ready to compete for a playoff spot yet.
Half of that statement turned out to be true. At 2-7, Las Vegas is effectively out of the postseason hunt unless it can somehow go undefeated for the remainder of the season — and even that might not be enough. Their offense has been truly putrid in the first half of the campaign, currently 30th in average yards, 30th in points, and 30th in EPA (expected points added) per play.
Still, they've produced a couple of top-tier fantasy options in running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. They also looked to be turning things around a bit on that side of the ball after their Week 8 bye, although they ran into a buzz saw in their 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Is it worth betting on any of the Raiders' wide receivers for the remainder of the fantasy season?
One fantasy sleeper emerges from Raiders' WR room
The Las Vegas Raiders recently parted ways with their most viable fantasy wide receiver, sending Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in 2026, granting the veteran's original trade request from the offseason. Although he was by far their most established wideout, he was far from a consistent producer this year, totaling just 33 catches for 352 yards and failing to find the end zone in his first seven games.
The Jaguars will be hoping that he can turn his season around with a change of scenery and become a solid fantasy option in the process. With Meyers' departure, that leaves the Raiders without a single high-profile wideout. However, their top receiver should still be worth rostering in fantasy in case of an offensive breakout, right? The only question is, who is it?
Many thought that Meyers' absence would open things up for Tre Tucker, who's had flashes of brilliance in his third season, including an eight-catch, 145-yard, three-touchdown explosion in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, he was deathly quiet in his first game without Meyers, grabbing just two balls for 28 yards and taking one carry for seven yards versus the Denver Broncos.
Instead, it seems like Las Vegas' new top receiver might be the veteran they acquired in preparation for the Meyers trade: Tyler Lockett. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke believes that he could be worth picking up off waivers:
"Lockett took Meyers’ spot as the slot receiver. Lockett’s played at least 170 snaps from the slot every season of his career, including this one with the Tennessee Titans. However, Meyers was consistently playing in two-receiver sets, and Lockett was not on Thursday night. Instead, Dont’e Thornton, who was inactive last week, played in both two- and three-receiver sets as their X receiver. Thornton earned his first reception since Week 3. Bech was the fourth wide receiver, rotating in at times, particularly for run plays."
"It’s not a great sign for Bech that he lost playing time to a veteran who joined the team, especially since he didn't retain the X job after recently taking it from Thornton. Anyone who added Bech because Meyers is no longer on the team can likely drop him. Lockett would be a fine waiver-wire target in deeper leagues."
