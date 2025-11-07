3 Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Slugfest vs. Broncos
For two straight weeks now, the Las Vegas Raiders have shown some encouraging signs of growth and promise since their bye. Unfortunately, they also lost both games. First, they failed to hold on to a three-point fourth-quarter lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing their Week 9 opponent to force overtime.
Then, Trevor Lawrence and co. marched them down for a touchdown on the first possession of the extra period. Geno Smith was able to connect with Brock Bowers to match, but his pass on the two-point conversion attempt was batted down by DaVon Hamilton, leading to a one-point defeat.
Still, Las Vegas was able to put up 29 points in the game against a feisty Jacksonville defense. They weren't able to build on that performance for Thursday Night Football's matchup with the Denver Broncos. They were able to keep it close, but couldn't get enough offense to get the job done, falling short 10-7 to drop to 2-9 on the 2025 NFL season.
Raiders' offense stalled out
1. Geno Smith
The new game plan the Las Vegas Raiders came out of the bye with remained in place for their Week 10 clash with the Denver Broncos. However, it wasn't nearly as effective at Mile High Stadium as it was against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders tried to lead with the run and keep the passing game limited to short, quick decisions to prevent any backbreaking turnovers.
It didn't work, as Geno Smith still threw an interception, only this time, it wasn't his fault. A slant pass to an open Ashton Jeanty bounced off the running back's shoulder pads and right into the waiting arms of Dondrea Tillman. The Raiders quarterback finished with just 143 yards on 16-of-26 passing. The Broncos' defense is up there with the best units that he and Las Vegas will see this entire season, but the training wheels the Raiders have put on him in this new-look offense will keep him from being a reliable fantasy option.
2. Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty proved once again that he's practically matchup-proof now as a fantasy option. Las Vegas' philosophical shift to highlighting its star rookie running back continues to pay off for his owners. Against Denver, he carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also added three catches for just three yards, but finished with 15.3 full-PPR points.
That kind of workload should lead to some explosive games for Jeanty down the stretch when he's not going up against one of the staunchest run defenses in the NFL.
3. Tyler Lockett
Against all odds, Tyler Lockett has quickly shown to be a sleeper fantasy option since joining the Raiders. They brought him along slowly, as he only appeared in 19 snaps in his first game against the Jaguars. In Week 10, though, with Jakobi Meyers traded away, Lockett emerged as a new top target for Las Vegas.
Versus the Broncos, he caught five of his six targets for 44 yards. Those aren't stellar numbers by any means, but he did lead the team in both receptions and opportunities in the Raiders' first game without Meyers. He could see a lot more success against lesser defenses moving forward.
Never again miss our most pressing fantasy takeaways from each Raiders' game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE