Brock Bowers Gets Key Update in Latest Raiders Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders have continued their week nine preparations on Sunday as they look to get back into victory lane, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in home action.
Las Vegas Raiders
Did Not Participate
Adam Butler (back) and Maxx Crosby (back)
"Yeah, he got back spasms in pregame, and he locked up so he couldn't go. He's on the same program coming back," stated Pete Carroll on Butler.
"He'll probably practice on Friday, but we think he's fine, and so, we're just giving him the maximum amount of rest that we can, all of the treatment to take place. And really, he and Maxx [Crosby], both kind of kind of happened about the same time. So, both those guys are on the same program, we expect them both to play."
Limited
Lonnie Johnson (fibula)
"Yeah, we're going to really push him this week, because next week is so short and abbreviated and we're not going to be able to tell a whole lot next week," stated Carroll.
"So, we're going to find out how far Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] can take it and see what that means, and see how the week goes, but really, with eyeing that he'll come back to next week. I know he's really excited about it, and he's been through a lot to get to this point, but this is the week to really push him. And so, that's exactly what we're going to do. He'll be playing on the service team, he'll be playing as much as we can get him out there, just to get as many reps as possible.
Full
Brock Bowers (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Aiden O'Connell (right wrist), and Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle).
"He looks great," stated Carroll on Bowers. "He really does. He looks like he's full speed and he's back. So, last week, with the three days that we had, he looked good every day, particularly good on the Monday practice. And he kind of stole the show a little bit. So, we're thrilled to have him back."
Jacksonville Jaguars
Did Not Participate
Eric Murray (neck)
Limited
Devin Lloyd (calf), Dennis Gardeck (chest), Jourdan Lewis (neck), Quintin Morris (groin), Dyami Brown (shoulder), Brian Thomas (shoulder), and Tim Patrick (groin). Brown and Thomas each participated in practice with red, non-contact jerseys on.
