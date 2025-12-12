What to Make of Kolton Miller’s Impending Return to Raiders’ Lineup

Injuries have defined the Las Vegas Raiders' season, none more notable than left tackle Kolton Miller's. The veteran is one of the top offensive tackles in the National Football League when he is healthy. His injury was the start of a long, forgettable 2025 season for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders entered the season with a top-heavy roster that could not afford injuries at any position. Then, Las Vegas lost two of its top offensive linemen, essentially derailing the entire season. Miller's loss foreshadowed what was to come for the Raiders during the weeks following his injury.

After missing most of the season, Miller returned to practice ahead of the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is not quite ready to return. However, on Thursday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Miller's status, as the season winds down.

Carroll noted that Miller has progressed but still needs more time to return fully. While a final decision has yet to be made, it sounds as if Carroll is at least open to letting Miller return, even though there would only be three games left in the season.

"He's taken snaps. So, this is the first week that he's got a chance to get back on the field.

We're trying to just find his balance and his confidence in returning. So, next week will be really important," Carroll said.

Miller's injury was one of the many things that did not go the Raiders' way this season. Losing Miller was the first domino to fall along the offensive line, making life harder for a unit that was struggling even before Miller's injury. Carroll explained his mindset moving forward the rest of the season.

"Every day. Every day is staying with it, working to be uncommonly consistent with our expectations and the standards that we prepare and practice and meet by, the walk-throughs and all of it. It's just like we draw them in every day, so they have to be here and have to be with us, or they're an outsider, and our guys have been willing,” Carroll said.

“And I think with the disappointments of the season, certainly has impact and has an effect. And I'm unfamiliar with being in this situation and what it takes to keep guys going, but we've stayed with the approach and the mentality and the demanding consistency of competing every day, and our guys have stayed with it. So, we have a chance to win this football game because of the way they've approached it."

