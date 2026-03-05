Four-Point Plan for a Perfect Raiders' Free Agency

In many ways, this offseason is the moment the Las Vegas Raiders have been waiting for many years. From addressing their quarterback issues to fixing their coaching staff, the Raiders are set for a critical few months in the organization's long, storied history.

Time to Make Moves

The Raiders have limped their way through the past few seasons with roster needs that have gone largely unattended to, or had failed attempts at solving the issues. Las Vegas hopes this is the offseason that, and many other things change. The Raiders have already made sweeping changes.

Las Vegas is just getting started. After adding Klint Kubiak as the team's head coach, the Raiders quickly filled out his coaching staff. Now, they must give him a talented enough roster to compete. Raiders general manager John Spytek noted as much recently.

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."

The Raiders' needs are plentiful. However, how they decide to move in free agency should be rather straightforward to start with. The moves other teams make will undoubtedly impact the Raiders in free agency. Las Vegas has to keep an eye on how the cookie crumbles around the league.

Still, with more money to spend than nearly any other team, they should be one of the most active teams in the league. They should and likely do already have a pretty good plan in mind on how to move. Below are the first four steps they should take.

1. Address the Offensive Line

Las Vegas must prioritize fixing its offensive line with what will likely be multiple signings in free agency. After leading the league in sacks allowed, the Raiders must set presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, up for success. The Raiders have already been rumored to be interested in several of the top offensive linemen available.

2. Find Linebackers

Nearly equally important as fixing its offensive line, will be fixing its linebacker corps. Las Vegas could lose Jamal Adams, Devin White, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. From a numbers standpoint, the Raiders need additional linebackers. More importantly, from a scheme standpoint, the Raiders need more and better-skilled linebackers. They should at least sign one linebacker in free agency. Maybe more.

3. Find Cornerbacks

Las Vegas has needed to find dependable options at cornerback for several offseasons in a row. There is no better time for them to address this position group. This may include signing one of their own pending free agents, Eric Stokes, and several other affordable veteran options. At least one corner must be added via free agency.

4. Find a Safety

The Raiders likely need to add multiple safeties this offseason to fully feel comfortable in the new defense they will be running. At the very least, Las Vegas needs depth at the position. Depth and experience will be key factors in the safeties they choose to add.

5. Add at Least One Wide Receiver

Las Vegas could use a veteran wide receiver this offseason. Rashid Shaheed of the Seattle Seahawks is a top choice for obvious reasons. However, the Raiders could find similar talent at a lower cost. They hold the cards.

