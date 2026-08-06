Raiders GM Spytek Makes Another Training Camp Roster Move—Here's What It Means

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders held their seventh practice of the 2026 training camp, their tenth day, and GM John Spytek continued to work the phones looking for any way to upgrade the roster and, subsequently, improve.

What They Wanted

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Las Vegas Raiders have worked out three veteran running backs over the last week. I previously reported in great detail about the terrific depth on the Raiders' RB roster in my position preview.

Coach Klint Kubiak even addressed what the team would be looking for should Spytek sign anyone.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Absolutely, whoever the second and third back is, those guys have to be core special teams players for us. And when you're evaluating them in the draft, you got to take that into account. So, I know that John [Spytek] does a great job of getting us guys that can play multiple spots, including special teams."

Today Spytek did just that.

What They Got

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Today they signed RB Dare Ogunbowale, who now enters his eighth season in the NFL.

Spytek again went back to a Big Ten native for Ogunbowale, who is a former Wisconsin Badger.

He played last season for the Houston Texans. He has played in an impressive 114 games (with nine starts) since entering the NFL. Including the Raiders now, and the aforementioned Houston Texans (2017, 2022-25), he has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-20), Washington (2017), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-22).

Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He got his start in the NFL as a UDFA with the Texans in 2017.

What This Means

For those thinking that this is a harbinger of change on the depth chart, you would be wrong. Very wrong. The Raiders are expected to carry four running back/fullbacks with Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube, and Connor Heyward.

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Should the Raiders decide to keep a fifth RB on the 53-man roster, Indiana Hoosier Roman Hemby, one of Spytek’s UDFA hidden gems, would have the inside track at this moment.

With three preseason games, Ogunbowale adds veteran depth, while also giving him a chance to show the rest of the league his abilities and where he is physically.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A Busy Man

Spytek has earned every dime of his salary so far in camp. It started six days ago when he signed TE Zack Kuntz, only to cut him five days later. He also let UDFA S Tanner Wall go along with Kuntz yesterday. Also yesterday, he added TE Chris Myarick.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are not done, and I still believe there is a tremendous chance that there are people who will make the 53-man roster that are not on the team yet.

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