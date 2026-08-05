Raiders GM Spytek Makes Bold Mid-Camp Roster Decision

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have been in camp for nine days today, held six practices, two in pads, and GM John Spytek is already making more moves.

Just five days after signing TE Zack Kuntz, the Raiders cut him today.

Tanner Wall | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That isn’t a bold move, as we told you five days ago when they signed him: “He is very raw,” and his chance of making the roster was slim.

Kubiak all but telegraphed this on the horizon when he said on Monday about Kuntz, "He's got a long way to go. He's got to learn the scheme, but his mind's right and he cares. He has to go show us he can be a force in the run game."

Spyteking on Display

The bold move today was that they additionally cut UDFA Tanner Wall from BYU.

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

I wrote about his camp specifically two days ago, “The pride of Provo continues to show off his football acumen. That doesn’t mean that he is ready to start an NFL football game right now. Still, every day he does one or more things that are certain to get the evaluators' attention, and because of how the roster is positioned, making the 53-man roster (outside of an injury) is going to be an uphill battle.”

The Raiders' safety room is full, with the team expected to keep only four safeties, with Taron Johnson being a CB who also can play S in non-passing situations.

Taron Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I explained this in detail in my position preview.

A New Tight End

Spytek wasted no time in signing TE Chris Myarick.

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

He spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins on their practice squad. This is his fourth season in the league.

He has an intriguing skill set at 6-5 and 261 pounds. Like Kuntz, the journeyman has an uphill battle to make the roster as the Silver and Black are loaded at TE, as detailed in my position preview.

Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer | | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What’s Spytek’s Message?

The cutting of Wall is only a surprise because of his young and noticeable skill set that needed development. The message here is to the team and the fans. Spytek is not going to be complacent. If there is no room on the roster for Wall at this time, his first priority is to accumulate as much talent as possible and see if any of it can make his team better for a run.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Ian Thomas | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spytek and Kubiak’s message is clear. You are here as long as you’re part of the plan, and as soon as you're not….Next.

That will seem tough to some, but that is how elite franchises operate, and that is how the Raiders are finally being run.

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