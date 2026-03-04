How Raiders Beef Up the Defense Interior in Latest Mock

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of holes on both sides of the ball heading into next season. That is why the offseason is going to be an important one for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders have to make sure they fill those holes with the best players that they can, who also fit the scheme that they are running. The Raiders have their work cut out for them, and that is why they brought in a new regime with coaches to help out and build this roster the right way.

Yes, the Raiders have to figure things out with their roster, but the good news is that they have the resources to do it. The Raiders could fill the roster with the right players in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are probably going to do it in both.

They have the cap space to bring in the right free agents, and they have the draft capital to build the roster. It is going to be important for the Raiders to get the right players in the building this offseason.

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We all know what the Raiders are going to do with their first-round pick in the 2026 Draft. But the draft does not end right there for the Raiders, and the rest of the draft will be important, and it is more than just one pick.

The Raiders could get things going in the right direction if they have a good draft. That is something the Raiders have been looking to put together, and it all starts in April. It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders attack the draft.

In a recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he has the Raiders going with a defensive tackle in the second round.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

36. Las Vegas Raiders

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

"The Raiders are switching to a 3-4 defense next season and need a centerpiece on their front. Hunter is a massive presence in the middle (6-foot-4, 318 pounds) and a player you can build a culture around."

Hunter is a player who fits the new scheme of the new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard. Leonard would benefit from a player like Hunter, and so will the Raiders' defense. Hunter will be a player who will be ready to start in his rookie season. Hunter would bring a strong presence to the Raiders' defense and could get after the quarterback and be effective in the run game.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss Lee Hunter.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.