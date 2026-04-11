How Raiders Can Handle Draft Pick Volume
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The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a wealth of resources.
General Manager John Spytek and his team have 10 draft picks to play with in a few weeks, and it's possible they don't use them all. The Raiders are rebuilding, but that doesn't mean they need 10 rookies.
Las Vegas will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick when they go on the clock in less than two weeks, but after that, it's anyone's guess. The team has needs at some of the most important positions of value, so they should address those.
It can be difficult to manage having so many draft picks sometimes. How can the Raiders go about handling all these selections?
The Raiders and their draft picks
The Raiders need a quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive tackle, a safety, and depth at edge rusher. It wouldn't hurt to get another interior defensive lineman, too.
Thankfully for Spytek's crew, they can address all of these positions. They definitely should address some of the most valuable positions earlier (QB, OT, WR on offense and EDGE, S, and CB on defense).
With Mendoza the pick at No. 1, the Raiders should go offensive tackle at No. 36. There are plenty of good tackles in this class, and the team would be fortunate to land someone like Clemson's Blake Miller or Arizona State's Max Iheanachor.
At No. 67 overall, the Raiders should turn to finding a defensive prospect who may not start but will earn significant playing time in their rookie season.
That could be a rotational pass-rusher, like Illinois' Gabe Jacas, or a safety, like LSU's A.J. Haulcy. Since the Raiders need a player who can force turnovers, Haulcy seems like the more sensible pick if he's available.
The last day of the draft, where the Raiders have seven of their 10 picks, is for filling out the roster and adding depth. If they're comfortable with the wide receiver room, they could take a swing on a project like Georgia State's Ted Hurst or Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson.
Spytek also said the team would be aggressive in the draft, so that could mean they want to package some of these picks and move up for a player they really like. It's hard to tell who that might be without seeing how the board falls.
While this draft doesn't feature many star players, if Spytek believes in a prospect, there has to be a reason, so it would be fair to trust his evaluation.
The Raiders are formulating a plan for the draft. We'll see how it comes together in a few weeks.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3