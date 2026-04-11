How Raiders Can Handle Draft Pick Volume

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a wealth of resources.

General Manager John Spytek and his team have 10 draft picks to play with in a few weeks, and it's possible they don't use them all. The Raiders are rebuilding, but that doesn't mean they need 10 rookies.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick when they go on the clock in less than two weeks, but after that, it's anyone's guess. The team has needs at some of the most important positions of value, so they should address those.

It can be difficult to manage having so many draft picks sometimes. How can the Raiders go about handling all these selections?

The Raiders and their draft picks

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders need a quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive tackle, a safety, and depth at edge rusher. It wouldn't hurt to get another interior defensive lineman, too.

Thankfully for Spytek's crew, they can address all of these positions. They definitely should address some of the most valuable positions earlier (QB, OT, WR on offense and EDGE, S, and CB on defense).

With Mendoza the pick at No. 1, the Raiders should go offensive tackle at No. 36. There are plenty of good tackles in this class, and the team would be fortunate to land someone like Clemson's Blake Miller or Arizona State's Max Iheanachor.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At No. 67 overall, the Raiders should turn to finding a defensive prospect who may not start but will earn significant playing time in their rookie season.

That could be a rotational pass-rusher, like Illinois' Gabe Jacas, or a safety, like LSU's A.J. Haulcy. Since the Raiders need a player who can force turnovers, Haulcy seems like the more sensible pick if he's available.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) walks the field before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The last day of the draft, where the Raiders have seven of their 10 picks, is for filling out the roster and adding depth. If they're comfortable with the wide receiver room, they could take a swing on a project like Georgia State's Ted Hurst or Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson.

Spytek also said the team would be aggressive in the draft, so that could mean they want to package some of these picks and move up for a player they really like. It's hard to tell who that might be without seeing how the board falls.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While this draft doesn't feature many star players, if Spytek believes in a prospect, there has to be a reason, so it would be fair to trust his evaluation.

The Raiders are formulating a plan for the draft. We'll see how it comes together in a few weeks.