What Raiders Must Come Away from NFL Draft with

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek is preparing for his second NFL Draft class with the team.

He found a few solid players last season, headlined by running back Ashton Jeanty, who appears to be in line for a breakout 2026-2027 season, as long as his offensive line can hold up.

Now, the Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Spytek has done his homework on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and it would be a major shock if he was not the selection in a few weeks.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Raiders have nine other picks in the draft, so putting together the best possible class should be front of mind for Spytek. What should he hope to find from this draft?

Let's identify three things Spytek and the Raiders could come away with in this draft that would make it successful.

Multiple starters

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With double-digit draft picks, Las Vegas has plenty of opportunities to find players who should earn starter-level snaps.

The Raiders have needs at the most important positions of value, so they could land eventual starters at offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver in the first three rounds of the draft. Those positions have been issues for the Silver and Black in the past few seasons.

Spytek and his scouting department have done their homework on this draft class, and finding players who are ready to help accelerate the rebuild is an absolute must.

Contingency plans

Las Vegas Raiders Tyree Wilson | Darrelll Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have a few impending free agents at important positions, so finding potential replacements is a smart idea.

Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Isaiah Pola-Mao, and Jeremy Chinn are all set to be free agents after the 2026 season, so the Raiders may have multiple holes at edge rusher and safety. This class is full of those positions, so Las Vegas should consider several players for those roles.

The Raiders don't want to be left in the dark when free agency rolls around next season, so having replacements in-house if any of the aforementioned players leave would be safe and smart.

A diamond in the rough

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) runs after a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sometimes, a player is selected on the third day of the draft, and they end up as some of the best players in the league. Maxx Crosby, Fred Warner, and Puka Nacua come to mind in recent years.

The Raiders hope they can find another one of those players, but they aren't guys you know will be stars when you take them. They're dart throws and developmental outliers at times, but good scouting can balance those out.

Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst has gained buzz and has seen his draft stock improve, but he could be a slept-on player who breaks out as a star in the league. The Raiders have met with him, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and he fits the mold of a player who can be a gem in the late rounds.

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, one of the busiest draft prospects, has a visit on Monday with the #Dolphins, then he has the #Colts, source said.



In all, the 6-foot-4 Hurst has 12 visits and workouts, including with the #Vikings, #Raiders, and #Falcons, as well. pic.twitter.com/C5lbTWECeQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2026

Lucking into a star doesn't happen to a lot of teams, but the Raiders deserve it after so many years of struggle.