What Raiders Must Avoid in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is less than two weeks away.

General Manager John Spytek has worked tirelessly throughout the offseason to rebuild and re-tool a roster that has needed to tear it down and start over for a while. After a few failed years of contention, the Raiders are hitting the reset button.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This draft class, in which the Raiders have double-digit selections, is a perfect way to build the foundation of a hopeful contender. If Spytek and the front office are smart about these picks, things could turn around quickly.

However, they must be smart about building the roster through the draft. Las Vegas will want to avoid making critical mistakes as they lock themselves in the war room from Thursday to Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What must the Raiders avoid doing to have a successful draft? Let's break down three things they shouldn't do.

Reaching for projects

Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies quarterback Braxton Thomas (17) is tackled by UCF Knights edge Malachi Lawrence (51) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Raiders are rebuilding and have the opportunity to be patient with player development, but that doesn't mean they should.

Instead, Spytek and his scouting team should pivot towards players who showed more production in college, rather than players with high ceilings and athletic tools. The sooner those players are ready to play meaningful snaps, the better.

If the Raiders had several positions accounted for and had the opportunity to draft projects to develop, that would be a different story. But they may need these rookies to step into important roles, so they should be ready to contribute day one.

Trading up

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While the Raiders have the ammo to move back into the first round, or move up in other rounds, they should avoid doing so unless a deal is absolutely perfect.

There is no need to give up draft capital in a class that features more depth than top-end talent. If the Raiders *really* like a player, they should opt to trade 2026 capital instead of 2027 capital, as that class is projected to be one of the best in recent memory.

Las Vegas will be aggressive in the draft, but in a class that may not warrant it, it would be smart to hang back and let the cards fall where they may.

Getting hung up on positional value

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders are set at some of the most valuable positions on the field, so they don't have to focus too heavily on those positions.

They should still invest in offensive tackle, wide receiver, and edge rusher (we know they'll draft a quarterback). But with so many draft picks, they have the freedom to take positions of less value, like linebacker and safety.

LSU's A.J. Haulcy is an intriguing safety option in the second round, and he would be a solid player for a Las Vegas secondary that must force more turnovers in 2026. Spytek has some freedom in this draft class.