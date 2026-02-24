How Raiders GM Spytek Was Involved in Leonard Promotion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard got a promotion this offseason.

Formerly the defensive line coach, Leonard takes over for Patrick Graham, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in January. Leonard is well-respected in the Raiders’ locker room.

General Manager John Spytek spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine today, and I asked him about what went into the decision to promote Leonard to defensive coordinator.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He said ultimately, the decision was new head coach Klint Kubiak ’s, but he suggested Leonard as an option for the job. It must have been a strong endorsement, because Leonard will now lead the entire defense.

Here was Spytek’s full answer to the question:

John Spytek on Rob Leonard

“He’s a great young coach,” Spytek told me. “Pete [Carroll] interviewed him to be a defensive coordinator last year. I sat in on that interview; it was really impressive. My communication to Klint, I was like, ‘Hey, we have a great D-Line coach in the building. I think you should interview him as a DC and then make your decision.’ And so, we did, and Klint did.”

Leonard spent three seasons as Las Vegas’ defensive line coach, previously spending time with the Baltimore Ravens and several other NFL teams. He is an excellent talent developer, having helped young players take leaps, including Malcolm Koonce in 2023.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He also served as a coach at the Senior Bowl a few years ago, coaching top defensive line talent like Darius Robinson, who the Arizona Cardinals selected in the first round in 2024. He now gets the opportunity to coach all three levels of the defense.

It is tough to know what kind of scheme Leonard will run, and it will likely depend on the personnel Spytek provides for him this offseason. Good coaches often build their schemes around the talent they have, a strategy Leonard can apply.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Camp | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

Leonard may have some new faces in his unit next season, as several players on that side of the ball are free agents, including Koonce, defensive back Eric Stokes, and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Spytek may learn which players he likes this week at the Combine.

Leonard has work to do as the Raiders’ DC, but he has the support of leadership brass. The team is beginning a rebuild, and having a young coach like him helps lay the foundation for the organization.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Raiders On SI will be at the NFL Scouting Combine all week, and we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates on available prospects.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss what John Spytek had to say at the NFL Scouting Combine.