NFL Insider Gives Latest Update on Maxx Crosby Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to shut down tight end Brock Bowers and Jeremy Chinn earlier this week ahead of the team's Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants. A few days later, the Raiders surprisingly decided to sit star defensive end Maxx Crosby for the season.

The Raiders' matchup against the Giants will determine who lands the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After sitting Bowers and now Crosby, it is clear what the goal is on Sunday, whether officially or unofficially. Crosby, known for his competitive spirit, is not aligned with the Raiders ' draft needs.

Crosby's Stance

The Raiders' matchup against the Giants is undoubtedly one of the most critical games in recent Raiders memory. The game will directly impact their immediate future and, more than likely, their long-term future as well, especially if they land the No. 1 pick.

The team's decision to rest Crosby, seemingly against his wishes, speaks volumes about where the Raiders stand, whether they want to admit it or not. The Raiders' final two games of the season will be noteworthy, even with their abysmal record.

On Sunday morning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer provided an update on Crosby's feelings about the team's decision to sit him for the rest of the season. As previously reported, Crosby has made it clear that he is not happy with the situation. Glazer confirmed in more detail on Sunday.

"I've been on the phone with Maxx a bunch over the last couple of days and he's not happy. He was like, ‘Jay, I play football. This is what I do. I’ve had a knee injury since Week 3 that I've played with the entire time. They told me they were shutting me down, I was like, no, absolutely not. I play football. There's no shutting it down for me. I want to be out there. I want to be out there with my teammates.' It just wasn't acceptable to Maxx,” Glazer said.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed Crosby's status and how things went when the news was delivered to Crosby.

"The competitor that he is, the reaction that he -- we've been talking about it for a c couple days what's going. This didn't just spring on him. We've been talking about it, and it was exactly like you would think he would do and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000% on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it. And so, we fought our way through it, and just came to, hopefully, the right conclusion for his long betterment."

Do not miss another Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE