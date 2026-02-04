Which Raiders Are Most Impacted by Klint Kubiak's Expected Arrival

As the Las Vegas Raiders and Klint Kubiak continue to iron things out behind closed doors, Las Vegas' future slowly becomes clearer.

There are still plenty of things to be figured out on both sides, but Kubiak's expected arrival warrants cautious optimism after three consecutive failed head coaching hires. The rising coach was one of the top coaches available in this coaching cycle and excels in areas the Raiders have struggled in.

The Raiders have struggled in many facets over the past few seasons, most notably on offense. Kubiak's arrival will help alleviate some of those things quickly, while it will inevitably take longer to fix others. However, everything works together in the ultimate team sport of football.

Kubiak's expertise on the offensive side of the ball could potentially help unlock some of the talent Las Vegas already has on the roster. Doing so could go a long way in the Raiders improving sooner, rather than later. Below are several players set to benefit from Kubiak's arrival.

WR Tre Tucker

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At one point during the 2025-26 season, Tucker was near the top of the league in touchdowns scored by wide receivers. Few players on the Raiders' roster have been as negatively impacted by Las Vegas' failed head coaching and offensive coordinator hires than Tucker.

The instability from the Raiders' offensive coaching staff and seven different starting quarterbacks in his three seasons in the league have held Tucker back. His potential has not been fully realized due to many factors beyond his control. Many of those things are high on the Raiders' to-do list.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

They have not had the same careers, but scheming-wise, Tucker could be Kubiak's Las Vegas version of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Raiders are likely to add other wide receivers and improve at quarterback.

All of these things, in addition to Kubiak's arrival should help Tucker more than nearly any other player currently on Las Vegas' roster.

Literally, the Entire Raiders' Defense

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) for a safety during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders were widely reported to be interested in an offensive-minded head coach to lead the way. Kubiak undoubtedly is that. An improved offense should mean Las Vegas' offense is on the field more than it was this season, when the Raiders routinely lost the time-of-possession battle.

The Raiders' offense would go three-and-out like clockwork, putting a tired and injured defense back on the field. Then, leaving them on the field for extended periods every week, as the league's worst offense sputtered.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Complementary football has been something the Raiders have not played recently, as their offense has consistently given the ball to the other team quickly. Las Vegas has struggled to hold on to the ball. Kubiak should help with that, which should lead to a more rested defense

TE Michael Mayer

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mayer has undeniable talent and could legitimately be a TE1 for many teams around the league. The arrival of Brock Bowers, instability at offensive coordinator, and head coach has impacted Mayer as much as Tucker, both of whom were in the same draft class.

Kubiak will be the best offensive play caller, by today's NFL standards, that Mayer has had. Whether Bowers is on the field or not, Kubiak will likely be able to find a way to maximize Mayer's potential more, especially with what should be improved play at the quarterback position next season.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think about the Raiders' offseason.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.