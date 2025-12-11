Injury Concerns Rise as Raiders See Big Group Miss Practice

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to nurse several injuries on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas is already missing a few of its best players and can ill afford to lose any more. The Raiders are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday. They will do so shorthanded.

Las Vegas has lost seven games in a row and 11 of its last 12 games. The season has been far from productive, and injuries are a legitimate reason. Every team in the National Football League is dealing with injuries at this point, but few are missing as many of their best players as Las Vegas.

Thick Injury Report

On Wednesday, several players did not participate. Those players included linebacker Jamal Adams, safety Jeremy Chinn, defensive end Maxx Crosby, quarterback Geno Smith, and tight end Ian Thomas. Already missing several players, the Raiders must manage their available players correctly.

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, offensive tackle Kolton Miller, tight end Michael Mayer, and wide receiver Alex Bachman were all limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Mayer's and Miller's return to practice are both noteworthy, as both are critical parts of the Raiders' offense.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that they will be without starting quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday.

Carroll made it clear that Crosby is okay overall, but the Raiders are making sure to take care of their players, especially their veterans, with a high amount of snaps on the season, like Crosby.

"Yeah, we're going to keep it quiet. He still has kind of a nagging concern with his knee soreness, and so it's not damaged hurt,” Carroll said.

“It's just sore, and as you all know, when he plays, he bangs it as hard as he can in all aspects. And so, he wants a day here, and we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Carroll also confirmed that the Raiders will be without starting quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday. Kenny Pickett will replace him in action. Carroll also elaborated on Crosby's status, as he has appeared frequently on the last few injury reports.

"It's going to all depend on how he responds to the treatment, and they're doing an elaborate process here to get him right and make sure that he's okay. And we won't know until we get through that,” Carroll said.

“We don't have any indicators yet, so I can't tell you. Am I concerned about him? I always want our guys to get back as soon as possible, and I know, as a competitor, he wants to get back out there as soon as he can possibly get there. And he will. He'll do that."

