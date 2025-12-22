Raiders' Pete Carroll Dishes on His Future With Team

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to help lead a turnaround that his expertise had prepared him to lead. Carroll's vast experience on the collegiate and professional level made him the most experienced coach the Raiders have had in some time, leading to reasonable optimism.

Carroll brought the experience that the Raiders ' front office believed they were missing Antonio Pierce and even Josh McDaniels, who had more coaching experience than Pierce but still limited head-coaching experience in the National Football League.

The Raiders lost their ninth game in a row on Sunday. However, their loss to the Houston Texans actually gave reason for optimism that Carroll and the Raiders are turning things around. Las Vegas scored 21 points after only averaging about 15 points per game heading into the game.

Las Vegas ' offense moved the ball better than it has at any point this season, even in the two games the Raiders won. More importantly, the Raiders showed a fight as a whole that was missing last week and has been missing several times this season. That fight is at least somewhat tied to Carroll.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There are no moral victories in the NFL. However, there are things teams can hang their hat on. The Raiders and Carroll's hope of remaining head coach did not have anything to hang their hat on this season, until now. The Raiders finally showed what could be possible moving forward.

The Raiders' front office will have several pressing decisions this offseason, starting with Carroll's future. Following Sunday's loss to the Texans, Carroll eliminated any doubt about whether or not he wants to return to the Raiders next season. Their performance against the Texans is a valid argument.

"I would love to. It is going to be challenging. It is a taxing challenge for us, but I really like this place and I like this team. I love working with Johnny [Spytek], it is just mapping it out, putting it together, and making sure we bring people in that can really help us and challenge and compete with the guys that we have, and just let that whole process take shape," Carroll said.

"It is just unfortunate that there are not five, six, seven, or eight wins in here that should have accompanied this season. It just blows me away that this is the situation that we are in."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders have fired their head coach in each of the past two offseasons. This season has been far from pretty, but depending on how the next two games go, it may be undeniable that Carroll has started turning things around, albeit much slower than anyone, including himself, had imagined.

