NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player the Raiders Spoke With

The Las Vegas Raiders should be one of the most visible teams at the NFL Combine. They should be one of the most active teams in the NFL Draft and free agency. Before either can happen, the Raiders must do their homework. They have already started the process.

The Raiders will do their due diligence at the combine, as they have with every other step of the rebuilding process this offseason. Las Vegas has plenty of roster holes that must be addressed. The combine will give the Raiders, and others, more than enough time to vet players further.

The Raiders have been active, and their needs are no secret. They have been active at the combine, which is a sign of things to come this offseason. Below are some of the players the Raiders have reportedly met with at the NFL Combine.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders are all but guaranteed to add Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The signal-caller confirmed that he and the Raiders have had a formal meeting.

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

The Raiders' group of defensive linemen is the defense's strength, especially at defensive tackle. However, their move to a 3-4 defense makes their need for a deep group of interior defensive linemen even greater. Former defensive line coach Rob Leonard is now the defensive coordinator.

He would undoubtedly like to add as many capable interior defensive linemen as possible. At 6'5 and over 330 pounds, Hunter has shown potential. Hunter would be a player to keep an eye on for the Raiders in the middle of the draft.

South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

The Raiders' group of cornerbacks is bare. The same is the case for the linebacker position. The issue is made worse because corners and linebackers are also used heavily on special teams. The Raiders do not have enough starting caliber players at those positions for their defense.

Let alone special teams. Cisse could be a solid addition, especially under the Raiders' new special teams coordinator, Joe Decamillis, who just joined the Raiders after spending time at South Carolina. Their need for cornerbacks and Decamillis' arrival makes their meeting with Cisse notable.

Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds

Arizona DB Genesis Smith

Safety is quietly one of the team's most significant needs, but the position is not nearly as big of a need as other positions on the defense. Still, the Raiders need depth at the position. His height, arm, and arm length are reminiscent of Darien Porter.

Las Vegas needs multiple defensive backs, as the position group has suffered many losses over the years. Las Vegas needs as many starting-caliber corners as possible. At safety, they need to add depth that can be developed into starters over the next season or two, like Smith.

Indiana TE Riley Nowakowski

The Raiders appear to be set at the tight end position, but Nowakowski has confirmed that he has met with the Raiders. He would likely serve as a fullback in Klint Kubiak's offense, but could be featured in multiple ways.

He would be a familiar option for Mendoza, but the Raiders have significantly more pressing needs to use draft picks on.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek made it clear what he and Las Vegas' front office are searching for at the NFL Combine. The Raiders seem to be on the same page about the type of players they are looking for on and off the field.

With 10 draft picks and needs on both sides of the ball, Las Vegas should make significant progress in the draft. Spytek explained the type of players the Raiders are hoping to add as much talent on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense around presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

"I think it's less about that and more about do you believe that they have the mental aptitude to really learn and process information fast? I wouldn't just say because they ran this offense in college that we're going to hold that against them or for them,” Spytek said.

“I mean, I think every playbook in the NFL is probably quite a bit bigger than one in college is. So, to us, it's about how much can they process, how hard will they work, how much can they remember? And we've got things that we do to try to test that as best we can."

