HENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders aren't done bolstering their defense. Despite having an offense-minded head coach, the other side of the ball was a big focus for the Silver and Black this offseason.

Maxx Crosby nearly got dealt to the Baltimore Ravens, but since the trade fell through, they get to keep their star on the defensive line. They've surrounded him with some of the best talent he's been around in his career, and the moves they made today show that they're not planning on stopping.

Brand New Signing

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone (45) on the sideline against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Raiders have signed free agent linebacker Cameron McGrone and subsequently released wide receiver Brenden Rice to make room for him on the roster. McGrone joins fellow free agent linebacker acquisitions, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean , in the Raiders' pursuit to beef up the middle of the field.

McGrone was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2021 but saw the majority of his playing time come with the Indianapolis Colts. In the four years he played with the Colts, he's played in 26 career games and amassed 13 total tackles.

Grade: C+

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs through the tackles of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) as linebacker Cameron McGrone (59) and fullback Michael Burton (20) defend in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Raiders need all the help they can afford on defense next season, and it wasn't like the Raiders gave up much to get McGrone on their roster. Their wide receiver room is full of unproven young talent, so letting go of Rice isn't going to hurt them too much.

I don't see McGrone taking anyone's starting position, but he does give them valuable depth wherever he's needed. With this addition, the Raiders have quietly assembled some of the best linebacker depth the NFL has to offer.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg are two young linebackers they have waiting in the wings, and now they add McGrone to ensure they have a mix of potential and experience in case any of their starters get injured.

I'd also like to add that McGrone has a lot of special teams experience as well, with him being responsible for nine special teams stops over the course of his career. Rob Leonard will be overseeing their defense next season, so it'll be interesting to see just how much playing time McGrone gets throughout the season.

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone (45) after a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ultimately, this is a C+ signing. I admire the Raiders' persistence in adding to their defense and improving their tackling, but McGrone likely won't be an impact starter.

However, he will help out their special teams unit quite a bit, and that's always a win in a league where special teams continues to be overlooked.