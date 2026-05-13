Grading Benito Jones Signing for the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the biggest winners of the offseason, with them bringing in a new head coach and quarterback. They're hoping that this will be enough to set the foundation for what could be one of the NFL's most dangerous teams in a couple of seasons.

Klint Kubiak's playcalling was a big part of the Seattle Seahawks winning the Super Bowl last season, and he was brought in to be the Raiders' newest head coach in hopes that he could revive their offense. However, a significant chunk of his moves have been dedicated to defense. What's a recent signing that the Raiders made that shows their commitment to bettering their defense?

Latest Player Signed

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones (95) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Raiders have signed free agent defensive tackle Benito Jones, a former Miami Dolphin and Detroit Lion. The Silver and Black will be the third NFL team he's played so far in his career, as the sixth-year veteran joins a defensive line that's ascending.

Throughout the course of his career, Jones has accumulated 83 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three passes defensed. After going three straight seasons without missing a game, he played in only 14 contests in 2025. For this signing to happen, the Raiders had to waive defensive tackle Brodric Martin from their roster.

Grade: B

Jul 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones (95) works out during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Unlike the Cameron McGrone signing, which was primarily made for linebacker depth, Jones gives them real starting potential. 3 of their defensive linemen's contracts expire next offseason, and picking up a player with starter experience may help them find their long-term answer at defensive tackle.

Adam Butler is their projected starting defensive tackle, and he's going into his 9th year in the league. Jones is younger, and while his production hasn't been the same as Butler's, he does give them more longevity. If Jones plays well enough, the Raiders could have found their starting defensive tackle of the future for virtually nothing.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) meet on the field following a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another reason why this signing is graded as a B is because of what it means for JJ Pegues. He was a sixth-round pick last season and didn't get the playing time he deserved. Jones is ahead of him in the depth chart, and that can motivate him to get better this offseason, or it can give him even more time to learn on the bench before he's thrust into a starting role.

Ideally, Pegues would be ready to go by the end of next season and will be their starting defensive tackle to kick off the 2027 season. However, if he isn't ready or is more suitable in a backup role, they have Jones there who could slide in and become their starter.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This aligns perfectly with when Butler's contract is set to expire, so the timing works out in the Raiders' favor if they don't want to bring back Butler but retain a dominant presence up the middle of their defensive line.

The Raiders' defensive line is one of their biggest strengths thanks to the star power of Maxx Crosby , so seeing them continue to add to it is a good sign for that unit's improvement next season.