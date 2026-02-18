The Las Vegas Raiders have a laundry list of questions that need answers this offseason.

Raiders' In-House Talent

The Raiders need help at more than a few positions. Las Vegas' roster ranks near the bottom of the league but still has notable talent. Some of whom are set to enter free agency. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes as the 88th-best free agent available this offseason.

"In his one season with the Raiders, the former Packers first-round pick elevated his play and was a solid player. At 26, he is the right target age for a team in need of corner help," Prisco said.

Prisco ranked Raiders offensive guard Dylan Parham as the 81st-best free agent on the market, noting that Parham showed a multifaceted skill set during his years with the Raiders. Although Las Vegas' offensive line has struggled overall, Parham has been relatively dependable during his tenure.

"He started at a few positions for the Raiders. He isn't dominant, but there are places for players who have his versatility. He's only 26," Prisco said.

Stokes and Parham give Raiders General Manager John Spytek the chance to show he learned from last offseason, in which the Raiders let several players go in free agency who had productive seasons elsewhere. Worsening matters, several of those players played positions the Raiders are weak at.

As the Raiders enter this offseason with several positional needs and a lack of depth at nearly every position, they will have to revamp their roster. However, Stokes and Parham represent two players the Raiders already know what to expect from. If they are not outbid, they should resign both players.

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here,” Spytek said earlier this offseason.

“You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world. I think we have a big mountain to climb, but we're not trying to do it all in one day, and steady success, leadership and just show up every day will get us a long way.”

Even if the Raiders keep Stokes and Parham, they still need significant help at cornerback and offensive guard. Still, they would need even more help than that if Stokes and Parham leave in free agency. Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one.

