1 Move Raiders, John Spytek Still Have Up Their Sleeve

The Las Vegas Raiders are just getting started.

Spytek's Moves

In his first draft as a general manager, John Spytek made two trades, both of which added an additional draft pick. Las Vegas traded down with the Miami Dolphins, swapping second round picks and giving Miami a fifth-round pick for a third and a fourth-round pick.

Spytek and the Raiders then traded down in the second round. Las Vegas traded the second-round pick they got from the Dolphins to the Houston Texans for the Texans' second round pick and an additional third-round pick. Las Vegas used the additional picks to add to the trenches.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This Year's Draft

The Raiders enter this year's draft with 10 draft picks and plenty of needs that must be addressed. Las Vegas has at least one pick in each round, which includes four fourth-round picks to work with. The Raiders have the No. 36 pick in the draft, which is at the top of the second round.

Las Vegas could trade down again in this year's second round and add additional picks, just like they did last season. Or, Spytek and the Raiders could trade one of those three fourth-round picks to help add additional picks in this year's draft. The Raiders could, of course, do none of the above.

There are several position groups where the Raiders need bodies. Talent is undoubtedly important, however, the Raiders need depth across the board. That requires players of all talent levels. Trading down or finding ways to add additional picks would only help the Raiders replinish the roster.

Las Vegas already has a lot of picks, as having 10 picks is helpful for a team in need of the amount of help the Raiders' roster needs. Yet Spytek could wheel and deal again in this year's draft and add to those 10 draft picks. In theory, that would help expedite the Raiders' rebuild.

Spytek knows that the Raiders must give presumed No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, the roster to work with.

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful.”

