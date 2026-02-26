The Reality the Raiders Must Face During a Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is moving right along.

Raiders' Rebuild

The Raiders ' front office is fully aware of the true amount of work it will take to fully rebuild its roster. Instability in the front office and among its coaching staff has naturally impacted its roster. Las Vegas' roster is essentially a mixture of players from three different coach's visions for the team.

Las Vegas how has a chance to start from scratch. Nearly and all moves are worth considering, as the Raiders' needs are that significant. At most positions, they need to add multiple players to adequately address the position group. This is the case for multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the teams in the National Football League that are most desperate this offseason. Several factors were taken into account when he ranked the Raiders the third-most desperate team in the league this summer.

Those factors include pending free agents and premium draft capital, among other things. The Raiders fall at the extreme on most of the factors considered. They have plenty of open cap space and draft picks. Their roster construction and pending free agents leave much to be desired.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Although the Raiders are staring down a massive rebuild, they possess the resources to make good headway this offseason. They will have ample cap space ($91.5 million) to make aggressive offers to high-priced free agents and are headed by a new coaching staff led by Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks," Cameron said.

"The combination of cash and coaching should entice quality free agents to make Las Vegas their next home, in a similar fashion to the aggressive approach the New England Patriots took last offseason, one that resulted in a conference championship."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Raiders took a somewhat passive approach to free agency. However, with the picks and money they have in their pocket this offseason, the Raiders must do all they can to fix their roster as responsibly as possible. The Raiders should be in for a big offseason.

Although a new coaching staff brings excitement, if the players the Raiders put on the field do not improve this offseason significantly, nothing will change. Las Vegas should field a much better team in 2026 than they have in recent memory, assuming they make the proper roster moves.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

