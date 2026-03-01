1 Move Raiders Are Reportedly Interested in Makes Complete Sense

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a mission to fix their roster as quickly as possible. The Raiders' front office has made no secret of its plan to be aggressive in making that happen this offseason.

The Raiders need safeties and linebackers. One safety they have on their team is veteran Terrell Edmunds, who was used sparingly last season. He is also set to become a free agent this offseason. It is unclear what the Raiders' plans are for Edmunds or his market around the league.

However, considering their needs, he would likely have more value in Las Vegas under Rob Leonard than elsewhere. He would also likely be an affordable option to help solidify depth at a position of need for the Raiders. This lends credence to another move the Raiders are reportedly interested in.

League insider Dan Graziano recently noted that the Raiders are interested in veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell Edmund's brother. Signing both brothers would quickly help make progress at two positions of need on the roster. It is undoubtedly worth considering.

"One player who has strong trade value and a decent chance to be dealt is Bears linebackerTremaine Edmunds. The [Tennessee] Titans, Raiders, and [New York] Giants are among teams interested in high-end linebackers, and they like Edmunds, who's only 27 despite eight years in the league. He was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week," Graziano said.

This is an intriguing option for the Raiders, who will likely draft at least one linebacker but will also likely sign multiple in free agency. Edmunds would fit the Raiders' defense for multiple reasons. He would add versatility and experience to a group of linebackers that could soon be pretty bare.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained how the Raiders plan to have a healthy mix of veterans and young players among their specific position groups. The Edmunds brothers would be two solid veteran options to help address the Raiders' depth issues at multiple defensive positions.

“I think it's very important. If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason. I think it's really valuable,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

