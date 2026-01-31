1 Move the Raiders Wish They Could Do Over

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line singlehandedly doomed the 2025-26 season. Although there was plenty of blame to go around for the 3-14 campaign, there were several players who would have likely performed significantly better behind even a marginally better offensive line.

Las Vegas's offensive line entered the season top-heavy. Early injuries to the unit's top players made it painfully clear how top-heavy they were. This offseason, after the Raiders secure a head coach and their quarterback of the future, much of their focus should be on rebuilding their line.

Raiders' Struggles

The Raiders showed faith in their offensive line last offseason, returning nearly every starter. Cappa was one of the Raiders most notable moves in free agency. However, he failed to make much of an impact for Las Vegas this season, as the offensive line as a whole struggled.

Las Vegas will have to invest many more resources into its offensive line this offseason. . The Raiders have spent valuable draft picks on skill positions that depend heavily on the line and are going to do so again soon. They must protect those prior investments by investing in the line this offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently listed the worst move every team in the National Football League made last season in free agency. The Raiders were not very active, yet the choice was clear: Locker named offensive lineman Alex Cappa the team's worst free-agent signing.

"The Raiders’ offensive line tumbled in a tremendous way, and Cappa didn’t help. After inking a two-year, $11 million deal, Cappa posted a 53.5 overall PFF grade. He was especially poor in pass protection, giving up five sacks and 14 hurries," Locker said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders absolutely must revamp their offensive line this offseason, as the unit is the worst in the league. There is little dependable talent on the unit aside from a few players. Raiders General Manager John Spytek will have to use free agency and even the draft to continue building its line.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind,” Spytek said.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) is unable to make a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders' issues along the offensive line were much bigger than Cappa. He was not to blame for much of the unit's struggles, as others struggled more than he did. However, Las Vegas only had a few moves in free agency last offseason. So, technically, Cappa makes sense as Locker's choice.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) and Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) warm up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

