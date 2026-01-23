1 Outrageous Suggestion for the Raiders' Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their share of wild occurrences lately. From Christian Wilkins to Chandler Jones, the Raiders know a thing or two about complex matters with star players. In fact, few organizations in the league know more about complex player-related matters than the Raiders.

Outrageous Suggestion for the Raiders

The Raiders hope as they move forward, less of these types of players will be a part of what should be a pretty thorough revamping of their roster this offseason. As Las Vegas' front office looks to establish consistency, they must improve from the inside out.

Las Vegas has spent years spinning its wheels in the mud with bad coaching and player signings. They must undo this by only bringing in high character, and high-performing players. Not one or the other. This will be major step in their attempts to turn things around and do so sooner than later.

Still, Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY believes one veteran could help the Raiders at a position of need moving forward.

"The Raiders seem likely to target Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They will need to focus on adding talent at receiver and along the offensive line to give the Heisman Trophy winner a chance to find quick success at the NFL level. Aiyuk would fit the bill, and the Raiders have the cap space needed," Camenker said.

The Raiders are in the beginning stages of trying to turn around what has been one of the league's worst teams lately. That will require them to fully rid the locker room of any players who could potentially make that harder to happen. Las Vegas must completley change the culture.

That starts with the type of players the Raiders decide to bring in. Aiyuk is talented, and the Raiders could theoretically bring him in. However, if he refuses to respond to Kyle Shanahan and a much more stable San Francisco 49ers organization, it is hard to imagine he will do much better in Las Vegas.

“We've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day. And I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership,” Raiders General Manager John Spytek said recently.

“I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement so that this organization and the Raider Nation can be proud when they walk into Allegiant Stadium."

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too."

Based on Spytek's words, it seems unlikely Aiyuk would fit what the team is looking for.

