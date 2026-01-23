How the Raiders Played Into Jesse Minter Taking Ravens Job

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking their time going through a long list of candidates for their vacant head coaching position, and rightfully so. Las Vegas has continued to pick incorrectly for arguably the most critical position on any football team, they cannot afford to do so again this time.

Power of Raiders' HC Search

Las Vegas has interviewed or requested to interview over 10 candidates. The Raiders are doing what they can to leave no stone unturned, as they continue sifting through the pros and cons of their remaining choices. However, those choices are becoming fewer by day.

The Raiders will soon decide on their next coach, but the pool just got slimmer. One of the Raiders' top interviewees, Jesse Minter, is no longer available.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted that the Raiders' interest in Minter played a role in the Baltimore Ravens expediting their decision to hire him as their new head coach. The Raiders reportedly had multiple interviews with Minter.

"Ravens loved a few of the assistants coaching Sunday. They were inclined, at one pt, to wait it out so they can interview them early this coming week. However, Raiders' interest in Jesse Minter accelerated their process. They didn't want to risk losing Minter," Zrebiec said.

As the Raiders get closer to filling their vacant head coaching position, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted how he plans on finding the right coach to lead the Raiders forward after several disappointing seasons. Much of the Raiders' recent misfortune has stemmed from poor coaching.

“Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now," Spytek said shortly after the Raiders fired Carroll a few weeks ago.

"Just because we have the first pick in the draft, that didn't carry a lot of weight in the decision that we made. I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now."

