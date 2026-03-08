No. 14 Pick Offers Spytek, Raiders Another Aggressive Path

The Las Vegas Raiders' blockbuster trade that sent Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens netted the Raiders two first-round picks. This includes the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have arguably one of the worst rosters in the National Football League but they are determined to fix as much of it as possible this offseason. Trading Crosby was a sign of this, as trading the face of the franchise will help them create a sustainable future.

With four picks in the first round of the next two drafts, Las Vegas should be able to find four starting-caliber players at positions of need. They still have free agency this offseason and next to help improve the roster even more.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Options Galore

The Raiders will rebuild things their own way. However, there are several blueprints around the league of teams that had losing records and high draft picks last offseason, making the playoffs in 2025. Many of those examples had new head coaches and young, talented quarterbacks.

Las Vegas will have both heading into the 2026 season. Still, the Raiders have no shortage of ways to improve this offseason. The Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Who they choose at No. 14 will largely depend on how things shake out with the picks ahead of them.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With needs on both sides of the ball, Las Vegas truly could do one of many things. They could take one of the top players available at offensive line, cornerback, or linebacker. At No. 14, there will likely be top talent at a position of need for the Raiders to choose from.

The Raiders could even potentially trade back in the first round and acquire even more picks. The options truly are endless for Las Vegas in the draft. Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager explained his thought process on choosing players to draft.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well, that's where need and best player available come into the equation. I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going end up picking guys too early and then regret it. So, when it lines up and you've got a need and it's the best guy, it's awesome. It really is,” Spytek said.

“We're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pick No. 14 Adds Value to Pick No. 36

Having two first-round picks is valuable enough in itself. However, the additional first-round pick makes their high second-pick even more valuable. The Raiders have even more flexibility in the second round because they will have already addressed two pressing needs.

The No. 14 pick makes the NFL Draft that much more noteworthy for the Raiders, who already have the top pick in the draft.