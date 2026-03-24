1 Raiders' Position Group Must Gather Critical Answers Quickly

The Las Vegas Raiders will revamp several position groups over the next few offseasons. They have already started doing so along the offensive line and their group of linebackers. However, they will soon have to do so more thoroughly with their group of wide receivers.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Nailor

The Raiders handed Nailor a three-year, $35 million contract to be at the forefront of their plan to revamp their pass-catching group. Nailor will be used in various ways in Klint Kubiak's offense. He will now be expected to lead an overall young group of pass catchers.

Las Vegas ' front office believes Nailor will shine now that he is no longer in the shadows of Justin Jefferson, arguably the league's best wide receiver. Nailor's talent is not in doubt; it will be his ability to increase his productivity on the field and lead a group of players that will be tested this season.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) makes a touchdown catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nailor must impact the stat sheet this season and beyond. Las Vegas' front office may not plan to have an offense based around a true No. 1 option, but they paid Nailor to be their top option at receiver. What that will look like remains to be seen, but it must have a significant impact.

The Raiders cannot afford to invest what they did in Nailor and their group of receivers and not see significant improvement. Right now, it is fair to expect him to produce, but the Las Vegas native must prove it on the field. It will be one of the most interesting aspects of the offseason and 2026 season.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tre Tucker

Tucker is entering his fourth season in the league. He has been one of the players most impacted by the Raiders' instability at head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback. Still, Tucker's production has improved every season, directly correlating with improved quarterback play.

Tucker finished 2025 with nearly 700 yards on an offense that allowed the most sacks in the league and the quarterback who led the league in interceptions. Still, Tucker was near the top of the league in touchdown receptions for a decent amount of the 2025 season, showing his growth and potential.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kubiak gives the Raiders, and Tucker, the best offensive-minded coach and coaching staff the Raiders have had since Tucker was drafted. Although it remains to be seen just how Kubiak plans to use Tucker, it can be assumed that he will do so more adequately than Tucker's previous coaches.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jack Bech

All eyes should be on Jack Bech this offseason, as he will likely set the pace for what the Raiders do over the next few years at the wide receiver position. It only takes a few quick signings to turn around a group of wide receivers. If Bech does not take a step forward this season, questions will arise.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dont'e Thornton

Even though Thornton was drafted two rounds after Bech, his raw physical traits and abilities warranted excitement for the possibilities. There was unfairly more excitement and expectations placed upon Thornton than Bech, speaking to Thornton's raw talent and skill set.

However, like most of the Raiders' 2025 rookies, Thornton failed to produce. More importantly, it seemed like he failed to develop over the course of the season. It will be interesting to see how much Thornton improved.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Thornton is only entering his second season, but as the Raiders look to improve their group of pass catchers this season and beyond, a fourth-round pick with little production is easy to move on from. Thornton must make solid progress in his development this offseason.

He has the talent, he must put in the hard work and prove himself on the field.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dareke Young

The Raiders recently signed Young to a one-year contract. His familiarity with Kubiak and the questions surrounding Thornton make Young an even bigger question mark for the Raiders heading into the offseason. Las Vegas did not sign Young for no reason; Kubiak has a plan for him.

That plan remains to be seen, but expect him to push Thornton and others for playing time this season, in a group of wide receivers that are far from proven.