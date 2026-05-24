This Raiders Position Battle Has Already Been Confirmed

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a productive offseason filled with roster moves that have taken their rebuild to the next step. As they prepare for the 2026 regular season, the Raiders look to be a significantly more competitive team, regardless of what their record is at the end of the season.

To do that, the Raiders will need to make the most out of the slew of offseason changes they made. The process has already begun, with Organized Team Activities. Las Vegas is laying the foundation for the upcoming season, with improved coaching and additional talent.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Battle

Las Vegas enters OTAs having answered most of the questions they faced at the end of the 2025 season. The coaching and roster moves were upgrades across the board, but the answers only led to more questions. An improved roster impacts the team in multiple ways.

After drafting two wide receivers last offseason, the Raiders added multiple wide receivers this offseason, both in free agency and the NFL Draft. It was a statement from the Raiders' front office expressing its views on the team's wide receivers. The Raiders sorely needed more pass catchers.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Las Vegas added Jack Bech in the second round of last year's draft. They then drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth round. Although Thornton has the height and speed that Bech may lack, Bech is the more polished receiver. The Raiders knew Thornton was a project when they drafted him.

Still, Thornton's potential and physical traits make him a legitimate threat to push for playing time. This is assuming Thornton has put in the work this offseason. Las Vegas needs both receivers to take a step forward this offseason and become contributors. Klint Kubiak explained their importance.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, we're counting on them. We're counting on them to produce for us. The good thing is there's competition with [Jack] Bech and with DT [Dont'e Thornton Jr.]. There's a lot of competition in that receiver room, and may the best man win," Kubiak said.

What They Both Bring

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kubiak has confirmed the first official position battle of his tenure with the Raiders. In OTAs, it appears Bech currently is in the forefront of that competition, as he should be. Yet, Thornton has progressed from last season.

Las Vegas has added so much talent on offense that neither player is being asked to do all that much, but to maximize their opportunities in an offense predicated on having as many capable pass catchers as possible. Raiders General Manager John Spytek is confident in both players.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Yeah, two guys that have spent a lot of time in Las Vegas when they could be elsewhere. And I see a growth and maturity, a hunger that maybe their rookie year didn't go the way that they wanted it to, and two guys that are determined to make the most of the opportunity they have out in front of them,” Spytek said.

“They're both physically gifted. They're both big, and they work really hard, and it's really important to them. And they seek people out, they look for answers, they look for ways that they can get better. They're always trying to learn, and they work their tails off. It means a lot to both of those guys,” Spytek said.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) gets ready prior to the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“And I'll stand by guys like that. I mean, guys that are willing to lay it on the line and exhaust themselves to get better and be vulnerable and ask questions and take feedback and take criticism in a sense, I think you want guys on your team like that because you know they're going to get better."