1 Possibility That Remains for the Raiders Despite Recent Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders filled their three vacant coordinator positions less than a week after naming Klint Kubiak as their head coach. The moves point to a front office and head coach who appear to be on the same page. At the very least, Kubiak has shown an ability to make quick, confident decisions.

Time will tell how those decisions play out. However, until the 2026 season begins, Kubiak and his coaching staff deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Where Things Stand

Before Las Vegas decided to promote Rob Leonard to their once-vacant defensive coordinator position, it was reported that veteran defensive coordinator and coach, Jim Schwartz, would land in Las Vegas under Kubiak. However, the Raiders stayed in-house, and selected Leonard instead.

The Raiders will look to add experience around their first time head coach. That experience will come from a lot of different coaches, with different experiences. Those coaches may also have different titles than some would have expected, according to league insider Mike Florio.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Based upon the people I’ve talked to since Rob Leonard was promoted to defensive coordinator, I’ve heard different opinions about this, but there is still a belief… that Schwartz could still end up with the Raiders. Assistant Head Coach Defense, Senior Defensive Assistant, something," Florio said.

"They could still try to land him if and when the Browns release his rights. I just think that Schwartz is too d— smart to give up, to cry ‘Uncle’ and walk away. If he wants to coach this year, there’s a way to pull it off and the simplest thing to do, once the Browns name a new defensive coordinator is to say ‘I’m back, baby. I’m back.'”

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s just something I’m going to keep an eye on. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think it would be foolish to not keep an eye on this because there’s just enough there to make you say… ‘Are the Browns playing checkers while Jim Schwartz is playing chess?’ Let’s see how it plays out.”

Schwartz would only be a positive for a Raiders' coaching staff that is still being built out, but could use all of the experience it can possibly get. Las Vegas' defense will be guided by a new coordinator for the first time in four seasons. The Raiders need all hands on deck, coaching and roster-wise.

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talk during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.