Insight into How Spytek, Raiders Landed Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders were forced to wait until the conclusion of the NFL Playoffs before moving forward with Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. Although it appeared the Raiders might lose out on yet another top head-coaching candidate, they eventually landed Kubiak.

How We Got Here

The Raiders have had plenty of experience searching for head coaches lately, albeit with different general managers leading the way. This time, though, the Raiders' front office appeared to move in unison on what appears to be the perfect for what both Kubiak and the Raiders need individually.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated explained how Las Vegas came to the conclusion to hire Kubiak. After guiding the Seattle Seahawks' offense during a season that ended with a Super Bowl win, the Raiders' decision to hire Kubiak was about much more than his obvious offensive prowess.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

"Spytek’s own experience with Kubiak, while not any sort of deciding factor, certainly didn’t hurt. The two were together for a single year, the Broncos’ championship year of 2015, and formed a relationship in which, in the years since, Spytek has periodically leaned on the elder Kubiak as a sounding board," Breer said.

"Meanwhile, Spytek also had interviewed the younger Kubiak before—for the Buccaneers OC job in 2023 (Tampa hired Dave Canales)—but didn’t know him well enough to have his cell phone number before all this."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Upon announcing Kubiak as the team's next head coach, Spytek explained further what stood out to him about Kubiak. As the Raiders move forward with their rebuild, it will take much more than great playcalling by Kubiak and company. Spytek undoubtedly knows this.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

“We were very thoughtful about how we approach this and the kind of coach and man that we were looking for to lead this organization on a day-to-day basis. I mean, he talks to the players every day. The players are the most important part of this organization right now,” Spytek said.

“When we got to speak with him the first time on Zoom when he was trying to prepare for the [San Francisco] 49ers, and then again in Seattle when he was trying to prepare for the Super Bowl, he just was the right person. And the fact that he can score a lot of points is awesome too, but we were more focused on the person, the humility, the work ethic, those traits above scheme."

