What to Expect from the Raiders When Legal Tampering Begins

The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few roster needs to address this offseason on both sides of the ball. Between free agency and the NFL Draft, the Raiders have the resources to address many of those needs. Free agency should be especially productive for a Raiders' front office ready to spend.

Like every other team in the league, the Raiders must wait until March 11 to sign any free agents. Still, the league's legal tampering period starts. This is a two-day period where teams can legally begin contacting the representatives of pending free agents around the league to try and strike a deal.

With upwards of $100 million to spend in free agency, Las Vegas should be on the phone a lot between March 9th and March 11th. Raiders general manager John Spytek seems determined to improve their roster. The ball will get rolling on March 9th.

What to Expect

Expect Tyler Linderbaum or his representatives to call or text around 12:01 pm on March 9th. Or, the Raiders could give it some time to see what Linderbaum is being offered from other teams around the league, so they do not go in blind. Still, the Raiders will have Linderbaum's ear and a bag full of cash.

Expect the Raiders to cast a wide net when it comes to offensive linemen in free agency this offseason. Las Vegas' front office seems almost guaranteed to add multiple linemen in free agency. This will likely lead them to reach out to at least five to 10 offensive linemen's representatives early.

The Raiders need to protect presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza much better than they protected Geno Smith or any of their other six starting quarterbacks since the 2023 season. Fixing their offensive line takes full precedent over anything else for the Raiders' front office.

Experience will be vital in the offensive linemen they look to build around. Although they will likely draft multiple offensive linemen, free agency is where they need to go to add to the position group in the most adequate manner.

Expect the Raiders to be in contact with several linebackers and wide receivers as well. They will likely address the linebacker position as one of their first few moves of free agency. If they choose to address the position in free agency, who they choose to add will likely be Rob Leonard's call.

Offensive linemen, wide receiver and linebackers should be the first position group the Raiders try to address early in free agency. Do not be surprised if they sign a cornerback or two in free agency as well.

