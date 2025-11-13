1 Ranking Speaks Volumes About the State of the Raiders
It is more than evident that the Las Vegas Raiders' offense is in trouble.
No Love for Chip
The Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league. Like most of the other offseason moves the Raiders made during the offseason. Few things have gone the Raiders' way this season, especially on offense.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently ranked every team in the National Football League. He ranked the Raiders as the 24th-best team in the league, which may be surprising to some. Las Vegas has lost three games in a row and seven of its last eight games.
"The offense is a mess. Geno Smith has no time, but he hasn't been good when he's had some. So much for Chip Kelly livening up the offense," Prisco said.
Las Vegas' offense has played much of the season without many of its best players, including tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Ahead of Week 10, Kelly explained the importance of both players.
“Yeah, they're both really good tight ends. But I think your use of personnel really depends on what defenses you're going against and what that elicits from defenses. So, sometimes you say, 'Hey, we should be in a lot more 12,' well if they put a different look on the field, when you probably don't want to be in 12, you want to be in 11,” Kelly said.
"So, you're trying to figure out how do they deploy their defensive guys based upon what you deploy. Because they don't have to play what we want them to play. Like we can't call Vance [Joseph] and say, 'Hey, when we play this, can you do this for us?' That doesn't work that way. So, I think each week will change, because every opponent is different. So the fact that we have two - we've always felt like we have two number one tight ends in Mike [Mayer] and Brock [Bowers] is a good deal. But how we use them, how we deploy them each week will really depend on who our opponent is."
