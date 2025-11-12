Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Fires Back at Aqib Talib
The Las Vegas Raiders will always be a lightning rod for conversation no matter how good or bad they are. The Raiders are one of the most recognizable brands in football, and with that comes opinions from everywhere, warranted or unwarranted.
Raiders' Defense
Recently, former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Aquib Talib shared his thoughts on Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Talib shared his belief that Crosby struggles against the run. It was a curious notion to begin with, as Crosby does well overall, especially against the run.
“You can’t get mad at somebody that’s uneducated in the situation. I don’t even have to defend myself. Go look up the numbers, go look up the tape, go watch me play a football game, go watch the game I played on Thursday," Crosby said on The Rush podcast.
“I (get along) with Aqib Talib. Like he’s a dog. And so, looking forward at this situation, having him come and say that, he could have an opinion about whatever. He doesn’t know what the (expletive) he’s talking about, " Crosby said.
Talib used the Raiders' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as an example of the Raiders' struggles against the run. It must be noted that the Raiders' defense played well against the Jaguars for three quarters of the overtime loss.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Jaguars, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham elaborated upon what happened in that game. Las Vegas held their next opponent to under 80 yards rushing.
"Starts with the run game. Starts with the run game. I think it was 36 yards in the first half, and then they end up with 150 or whatever. So, starts with the run game. Got to a better job, making sure that we're in better position to play the run. Got to do a better job tackling. So, it all came out to the run game,” Graham said.
