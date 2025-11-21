1 State Proves All Hope is Not Lost for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is all but on the line this upcoming Sunday. The season is already going south, but a loss to a rookie quarterback they could have drafted would spell doom for the Raiders.
Why the Raiders Have a Chance
The Raiders have not done enough to warrant belief they can beat any team in the league at the moment. Sunday's game against the Browns is one of the few quality shots the Raiders have at winning another game this season.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently shared his prediction for the upcoming game and why the Raiders have a chance to steal a win.
"The Browns are a different team on the road than they are at home. Seriously: they've allowed a maximum of 23 points in their home games and have given up 23 or more in every game away from home," Dubin said.
"The Raiders are bad, but I'm not sure the Browns can field a viable offense against a Raiders defense that was actually playing well before getting lit up by the Cowboys on Monday night to beat the Raiders on the road."
The Raiders will undoubtedly have a challenge as they will face a quarterback that has not played much, which means Las Vegas' defense does not have much to prepare with. The Browns enter Sunday's matchup with a slight advantage, even though it will be Sanders' first start.
On Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what the Raiders will use to help prepare for Sanders and the Browns offense. The Raiders' defense must lead the way, as the Raiders' offense has failed to do much of anything consistently well this season.
Las Vegas' defense needs a bounce back performance after an uncharacteristic outing against the Cowboys on Monday night. Graham must get his unit back on track to play their usual brand of football that has kept the Raiders in most games this season.
"Taking a look at the preseason, taking a look at the preseason games, and then the second half of the Baltimore game just to kind of get a gauge and see what Coach [Tommy] Rees and [Kevin] Stefanski -- what they're going to do with him,” Graham said.
“But the one thing you know they're going to rely on is the run game and that back. I mean backs, they got several backs that can run the ball. O-line's a veteran a O-line that's worked together for a long time.
“I mean, it's going to be interesting to see how they deploy those guys, but you know one thing for sure that they're going to be confident about their run game. They got a pretty good scheme. He's always had a pretty good scheme running the ball."
