Analyzing the Raiders' Most Costly Offseason Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders have had more than a few issues finding success on the offensive side of the ball. That has been par for the course over the past two seasons, regardless of who the Raiders have had at head coach or quarterback. However, this season has been different.
Las Vegas made sweeping changes over the offseason to help spark their offense. The moves they made were reasonable and made sense. Nearly every move the Raiders' front office made over the offseason made sense. Looking back, it was the moves they decided not to make that hurt.
Costly Decisions
The Raiders' front office addressed their offense significantly more than than their defense. That, like many other things this season, was par for the course. The Raiders have reguarly overlooked adding quality pieces to their defense, to focus on their offense.
In a league that is driven by offense, that is not necessarily a bad way of approaching things. However, none of those offensive moves have seemed to work out, which makes their approach questionable. Nearly none of the Raiders' best offensive moves this offseason have worked out.
The Raiders' front office traded a third round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith. Considering the quarterbacks the Raiders have had over the past few seasons, that was a reasonable move to make at the time. His connection with Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was added reason.
Las Vegas' decision to add Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick was debatable, but few can fault the Raiders for not passing up on what still could be a franchise running back. Few could blame the Raiders for drafting two wide receivers and two offensive linemen in the draft, either.
However, the specific players the Raiders drafted at wide receiver and offensive line can be analyzed, as Carroll has stressed his desire to play young players but most of the Raiders' draft class has hardly seen the field this season, or made a legitimate impact.
Still, when looking back on the Raiders' 2025 offseason and regular season, none of the decisions the Raiders made over the offseason will have had more of an impact than their decision to not add quality talent to their offensive line via the NFL Draft or free agency.
Alex Cappa, while talented in his own ways, was not enough of an offseason addition to what is clearly the Raiders' most significant weakness. Las Vegas' offensive line has been a problem for several seasons.
They must thoroughly address the position group or none of the other moves they make on or off the field will matter.
