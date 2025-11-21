Big Names Pop Up on Raiders' Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders' injury list only had one name on it on Wednesday. Thursday was a much different story for the Silver and Black, as several players were added to the list. The Raiders' roster cannot afford many more hits than it has already sustained this season.
Thursday's injury report added several names that are critical to the Raiders' chances of success on Sundays. The Raiders must take care of the players they have that are still healthy, as any more injuries would make a bad situation worse.
Raiders' Injury List Grows
One day after the Raiders had one of their cleanest injury reports of the season, a major name has popped up as injured.The Raiders had four players on their injury report for Thursday's Week 12 practice, and three were limited -- all just one day after the Raiders had zero players on the report.
Star Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby popped up on Thursday's report with a knee injury, which limited him after he was not listed the day before. Crosby taking a cautious approach to practice should be the norm at this point of the Raiders' 2-8 season.
Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu was limited for the second day in a row with a ribs injury, while defensvie tackle Leki Fotu was almost limited with a heel injury. Guard Dylan Parham was listed with an Achilles injury, though he was a full participant.
Parham's health is always worth keeping an eye on, as he is the best offensive lineman Las Vegas has left on the roster. They cannot afford to lose him. The Raiders' offensive line will have their work cut out for them again, as the makeshift unit will face yet another talented defensive line on Sunday.
On Thurdsay, Crosby explained how talented of defensive line the Browns have. Few players have as much credibility to analyze the play of defensive lines around the league as Crosby does. As arguably the best defensive end in the league, Crosby knows a thing or two about defensive lines.
"They are great. Myles, obviously, is Myles. He is one of one. Malik, you talk about just pure rushing the passer, that Malik is arguably one of the best interior rushers in the league. He has a bag, to say the least. Mason Graham, Alex Wright just got an extension for a reason. They’ve got a lot of dudes that can play over there for sure," Crosby said.
Crosby is one of the few in the NFL who can call themselves a true peer of Garrett. Time will tell if they will share the field on Sunday.
