There is 1 Thing Left for the Raiders to Accomplish

The Las Vegas Raiders look to stop their growing losing streak this Sunday. As the Raiders prepare to face the Houston Texans on Sunday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson was emphatic when explaining the team's approach.

Raiders' Mentality

“So, again, you try to come in every day right with the energy and the commitment and make sure that the players are still giving the effort that you need. I think it's about competing with Pete [Carroll],” Olson said.

Olson refuses to let the results of the season dictate how he and the Raiders will prepare each week. Las Vegas may be on an eight-game losing streak, but Olson still aims to improve.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“It's about competing every day to get better and making sure that the players are in the right mindset from where we're at in the season, which is a big part of it when you take something over, is making sure that the players, they lost their coordinator, and other coaches on the staff, they lost a coordinator, so we've still got to come in and we've got a job to do," Olson said.

"So, let's make sure that when we come into work every day that we have got the proper attitude, and we're ready to compete every day to try and get better and continue to put something on film that's showing that we're getting better every week. So, I think that's the biggest part from Pete Carroll, is that you come in and compete and get better, and even if it's 1%. We've got to get better on a daily basis,” Olson said.

What the Raiders Need

The Raiders ' roster needs talent across the board. They will have a legitimate chance to add top-tier talent in the draft. However, their draft position remains uncertain with three games remaining, including a home matchup against the only team standing in the way of them and the No. 1 pick.

Todd Mcshay believes the Raiders must get the No. 1 pick in the draft, as many teams will be interested in moving ahead of them. Las Vegas has many roster needs heading into the offseason. The top pick in the draft would give the Raiders maximum flexibility heading into draft night.

“With the elite offensive tackles and pass rushers. There’s a lot of good ones… [but] it’s a different class in that the positions of value are not the best players this year. So I’m looking at that number one overall pick and I think I have it right," McShay said on the Rich Eisen Show.

"It is the New York Giants right now… I would love to have that first pick because if it’s only Mendoza or even if it’s Mendoza and let’s say more, but not Simpson, teams are going to be clamoring to go up and get that pick ahead of the Raiders.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Do not miss another story about the Raiders by signing up for our completely FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X / Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE