Pete Carroll Makes Raiders' Quarterback Decision Ahead of Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders will head all the way across the country this Sunday to face off against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

They will be doing it with a new starter under center. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday against his former team, the Eagles. This news comes after veteran quarterback Geno Smith was injured last week in the team's 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Raiders Going With New Quarterback

This will be the first time all season that the Raiders will have a different starting quarterback under center. Smith has been the quarterback in every game, but it has not worked out the way the Raiders expected it to.

Smith has been one of the worst quarterbacks this season, and the offense has not been able to get going all year. Now we will see what happens on Sunday and see if this move is the one they will go with moving forward.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Silver and Black traded for Pickett just before the start of the regular season. He was brought in because of the injury that happened to quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Pickett has been the backup quarterback all season, and now he will be able to show why the Raiders brought him in this season.

Pickett will be facing his former team. Pickett was on the Eagles team last season that won the Super Bowl. He took some snaps in that game, and now he will look to beat them in Week 15.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pickett came in last week and looked good in the team's offense. He was able to lead the Raiders to one scoring drive and another at the end of the game that led to a field goal. The most important thing was that he looked comfortable in Greg Olson's offense.

That is a great sign for the Raiders heading into this game. Pickett looked mobile and was able to move around the pocket and outside of it, and was finding his weapons downfield.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll & QB Kenny Pickett | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Pickett gives the Raiders an advantage as they head to Philadelphia. It is expected to be a cold one on Sunday, but Pickett is used to playing in that weather and knows that stadium and rowdy crowd very well.

