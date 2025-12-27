Why the Raiders Need Contributors Like Dylan Laube Down the Stretch

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost nine games in a row and will be very shorthanded throughout that stretch. There have not been many things that have gone right for the Raiders this season. Yet several players have begun carving out a spot that could allow them to stay through the Raiders' rebuild.

One of those players is running back Dylan Laube. Laube has been unable to make his way up the depth chart as a running back, and understandably so, as the Raiders recently drafted running back No. 6 overall. Yet, Laube has still been able to make his way onto the field in another way.

Watch Dylan Laube discuss below

Since the offseason, Laube has done a solid job on special teams. He has been a sure-handed returner who generally has positive returns for the Raiders. Laube's dependability and his quickness make him a threat every time he touches the ball for Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, the second-year running back noted how his experience as a returnman has gone this season. Laube continues to prove doubters wrong, as he has helped solidify the Raiders' kickoff return team impressively. Laube needs to keep doing what he is doing.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns the kick off against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"I think it is a blessing. I worked my way up the pole. I n year two, esepecially in camp, I was doubted a bunch. I made the team, I made the roster, and now I am just trying to make an impact," Laube said.

"It is definitely a learning experience from year one with the new rule. It feels good, especially with Raheem [Mostert] back there too. It was a cool experience, I think we were top 10 in the league in [return] average. It was an awesome experience, but it was fun."

Leading up to their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson noted that the Raiders will need all of their young players, like Laube, to lend a hand over the final two weeks of the season.

"I think every week, again, Pete [Carroll] and the philosophy, we're going to compete to win every week. So, as we see the young players develop and get better throughout the season, they deserve the opportunity to play, and hopefully, we'll get them some chances to compete this week on the field. But still, the bottom line is we're competing to win these games down the stretch, and if a young player can help us, then we're going to get him on the field,” Olson said.

