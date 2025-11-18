2 Brutal Fantasy Stats from Raiders' Stinker vs. Cowboys
Well, that might be a wrap on any of the remaining optimism for the Las Vegas Raiders' offense, and as a result, their once-promising fantasy players. They still have a couple of stars worth rostering and playing every week, because at this point, you're damned if you do and damned if you don't, but it's hard to feel good about fielding any of their talents now.
It was clear that the Raiders weren't gunning for the postseason anymore going into Week 11, but there were hopes that they could at least show some encouraging signs of growth on offense against a porous Dallas Cowboys defense.
That didn't happen in the slightest, as they were blown out, 33-16, to drop to 2-8 on the 2025 NFL season. Las Vegas has maybe one favorable matchup left on the schedule with the New York Giants, and even then, there's little reason to expect them to perform then.
Raiders offense is an abomination
1. Ashton Jeanty - 2 carries in the first half
Believe it or not, the Las Vegas Raiders actually led this game for the majority of the first quarter. They put the first points on the board with a Daniel Carlson field goal and kicked another to go up again, 6-3. It wasn't until the second period that they began to unravel against the Dallas Cowboys.
Despite the game being relatively close for the bulk of the first half, Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, and the Raiders elected to give Ashton Jeanty just two carries before intermission. One of them went for 11 yards! Riding a 24-6 deficit after halftime, it made sense for Las Vegas to abandon the run then to try to mount a last-ditch comeback attempt, but the decision to entrust Geno Smith instead of Jeanty against a vulnerable rushing defense cost the Raiders this game and Jeanty's fantasy managers a potentially great performance.
2. 21 pressures allowed
21 pressures is a lot, but it's not an outlandish number. Smith didn't do his offensive line any favors in this one either. He took six sacks against the Cowboys, for a pressure-to-sack rate of 28.5 percent. That'd be the most of any quarterback (with at least 100 dropbacks) in the league this season.
Smith has visibly regressed in all of the key areas that once made him a borderline top-10 quarterback. His evasiveness is gone, his pocket presence is abysmal, his decision-making is putrid, and his accuracy wavers from throw to throw.
This is something that the Raiders will have to figure out down the stretch. On the bright side, Las Vegas can bail on his contract after the 2026 season without incurring any dead cap for 2027. However, this game made it seem like Carroll and the rest of the staff are committed to riding with Geno, for better or for worse. It'll probably be worse.
