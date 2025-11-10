Ashton Jeanty's Fantasy Owners Don't Want to Hear This
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have much left to play for in the 2025 NFL season. At just 2-7 through 10 weeks, their already slim playoff hopes coming into the year have completely dissipated. At this point, the team can only hope to see development from its young players and some encouraging signs of growth for the offense in Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly's new system.
Coming out of their Week 8 bye, Las Vegas has shown some signs of life. Unfortunately, it hasn't led to any wins, as the Raiders are riding a three-game losing streak. However, they played two potential playoff teams extremely close, showing that they might not be as far away from being a competitive matchup as their current record might suggest.
They fell in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-29, due to a failed two-point conversion for the win. Then, Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. It might not behoove them to get any more wins this season, but the franchise and its fans would like to see continued growth from this team.
Ashton Jeanty's usage called into question
As their sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have invested a lot in running back Ashton Jeanty. He's consistently shown flashes of the explosive potential that enamored the team to him. However, some fans and analysts think the Raiders could stand to lean on their new weapon even more.
Following Week 10, he's at 143 carries on the year, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, that placement came before the rest of the league's schedule. Still, it's not as if Las Vegas isn't giving him plenty of opportunities in each game. That hasn't stopped the griping, though. Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has a theory on who the complaints are coming from:
"I think he leads the league in rookie rushing, doesn’t he? Carries? Everything we do game plan-wise is about winning that game. It’s not about how many touches. Maybe some fantasy people are a little disturbed, but we’re not coaching for fantasy people."
It's safe to say that Jeanty's fantasy owners are the least of Chip Kelly and the Raiders' concerns. However, Jeanty's usage has been on a notable uptick since Las Vegas' bye week. It'll be interesting to see how his workload changes throughout the remainder of this lost Raiders season.
