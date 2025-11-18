Raiders Today

3 Discouraging Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Embarrassing Loss vs. Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders just took one of their worst losses of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Andy Quach

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a great job of bucking all of their preseason expectations this year. Even when all hope was lost, they still found a way to disappoint. There was optimism that this Raiders' offense could take advantage of a vulnerable defense and put on a show for Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, even if they had no chance of winning.

One part of that statement turned out to be true, as Las Vegas was downed, 33-16, to fall to 2-8 on the 2025 NFL season. It's clear that the Raiders aren't looking to make a playoff push anymore, but the team and its fans need to see some tangible signs of improvement from a roster that was built to be competitive this year.

Head Coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the staff made some aggressive decisions that proved their gung-ho approach to the rest of the campaign, but it didn't pay off in the slightest against the Cowboys, much to the dismay of the Raiders' fantasy managers.

Raiders' offense is lost

1. Ashton Jeanty

One would think that the Las Vegas Raiders would try to feature Ashton Jeanty as much as possible in this lost season, to expedite his development as a prospect and gain favor and rebuild hope with the fanbase. That didn't happen against the Dallas Cowboys. Facing off with an explosive offense, Las Vegas fell down early, and the team was quick to abandon the run.

Jeanty finished with just seven yards rushing on six carries. He did get involved in the passing game, with six catches for 27 yards, but this was a disturbing overall performance for his fantasy prospects this season. Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly wasn't kidding when he said he thought his rookie was already getting plenty of touches.

2. Geno Smith

Geno Smith's box score doesn't fully capture just how terrible he was against a renewed Cowboys' defense. He finished with 238 yards on 27-of-42 passing for one touchdown and, of course, one interception. He also took four sacks for 29 yards, while rushing four times for 14 yards.

He had just three completions to convert on third downs, misfiring, taking a sack, or throwing short of the sticks on the other 10 dropbacks. With Geno playing this way, it's hard to trust any of the Raiders' pass-catchers.

3. Brock Bowers, Tyler Lockett, and Tre Tucker

Despite Smith's terrible showing, both Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker had decent games. The tight end reeled in seven catches for 72 yards and 14.2 full-PPR points, while the Raiders' new WR1 finished with four catches, 47 yards, and a touchdown for 14.7 points. However, Bowers is the only one who should still be considered a weekly starter, as Tucker's prospects with Smith make him extremely matchup- and touchdown-dependent.

Tyler Lockett looked like he could potentially become one of the top targets in this offense without Jakobi Meyers. It didn't come to fruition against the Cowboys, as he caught all three of the balls that came his way for just 33 yards. He's a desperation FLEX play this season at best.

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.