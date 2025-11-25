2 Damning Fantasy Stats from Chip Kelly's Last Raiders Game

Well, that didn't take very long. After just 11 games calling plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly was given the boot. It'd be hard to say that it wasn't deserved, although he's far from the only problem with the team this season.



However, it was clear that what was holding the Raiders back this year was their performance on Kelly's side of the ball. Through 12 weeks, Las Vegas was actually surprisingly adequate on defense, coming in at 14th in yards allowed per game with 321.6 and 23rd in points at 25.2.

The reasons behind the large disparity in those two areas have been the turnovers from the offense, where the Raiders have the sixth-most in the NFL, and the abysmal special teams play.



Kelly wasn't in charge of the punt and kick coverage, but he was in charge of Las Vegas' attack, which ranked 30th in average yards and tied for dead last in points at the time of his dismissal. The 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns was an adequate final nail in the coffin.



Chip Kelly's swan song



1. 46 pressures allowed



Geno Smith is prone to taking sacks. The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been ravaged due to injuries and wasn't very good to begin with. These are things that were out of Chip Kelly's control. But there are things that an offensive coordinator and play-caller can do to help mitigate an opposing pass rush.



The Raiders showed a bit of that in their narrow 30-29 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after their Week 8 bye, with Smith getting the ball out quickly on short passes to prevent Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and the rest of the Jags' defense from getting home on the quarterback. For whatever reason, that scheme went away immediately after, despite Las Vegas having one of its best offensive performances of the year in that game.



Against the Browns, Smith took 10 sacks while facing 43 pressures. Ultimately, Kelly did little to maximize his personnel's strength or minimize their weaknesses, much to the dismay of the Raiders' fantasy managers.



2. 3.2 rushing yards after contact



This has been a consistent stat throughout Ashton Jeanty's rookie season with the Raiders. On the year, he has 604 rushing yards, with 515 of them coming after first contact. There's been a rising belief that Jeanty was an overhyped prospect, that his struggles go beyond the abysmal support of his offensive line.



Against the Browns, Jeanty had just 50 yards on 17 carries. He had 52 yards after contact, though. It was the third time this season he's done that, or rather, the third time Chip Kelly and the Raiders allowed it to happen. Jeanty is fifth in the league this year in missed tackles forced and 13th in yards after contact. And yet, he's just 20th in rushing yards and 81st in yards per carry.



The next offensive coordinator has to figure out a way to create lanes for Jeanty or get him out in space more consistently. If Greg Olson, or whoever the next hire is, can do so, Jeanty will be on his way to becoming a fantasy star.

