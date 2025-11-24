Raider Nation Gets Brutally Honest After Crushing Loss to Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders have hit yet another new low. In what was likely their last chance to be favored in a game in the 2025 NFL season, they were upset by the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. It's never fun to give a team just their third win, 11 weeks into the year.
It hurts exponentially worse when it's the Browns. This game might have been a passing of the torch of sorts. Cleveland got a critical moral victory in Shedeur Sanders' first career start, while Las Vegas and its fans could only watch as the aging core of Geno Smith, Pete Carroll, and Chip Kelly took another brutal loss in the first campaign of their new regime.
At this point, the Raiders have nothing left to play for this season. Their focus now is entirely on the coming offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft. Of course, this team still needs to make some strides that they can bring into next year. They didn't get much of that against the Browns.
Sin City is apoplectic
Of course, the biggest story of this game was always going to be Shedeur Sanders and the media circus that follows his every move. Getting to play the Las Vegas Raiders in his first career start was truly "Perfect Timing" for the rookie quarterback.
He wasn't exactly Andrew Luck with a full week of practice with the ones, but he did show some encouraging signs, finishing with 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 11-of-20 passing. Most importantly, he took just one sack for three yards lost, proving that he can navigate an NFL pocket.
With that said, it was tough for the Raiders and their fans to watch Geno Smith fail to outplay a fifth-round pick in his first start. Surprisingly, he didn't throw a pick in this one, but he did take 10 sacks for 77 yards. He went 30-of-44 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown. Vegas wasn't thrilled with the performance, to say the least.
Myles Garrett was responsible for three of those sacks on Smith, putting him within arm's reach of the NFL's all-time single-season record with plenty of games left to play. Fans couldn't help but note how happy he was watching Sanders get the win in his first full-time outing at the helm.
Ashton Jeanty did show some promise in this one, so Raiders fans can at least have that. Unfortunately, he got hurt on a meaningless play with the game already well out of reach. It's going to be a long stretch until the end of the season in Sin City.
