Why the Raiders Appear to be Waiting Out Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of two teams that remain without a head coach.

After firing Pete Carroll after just one season, General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady have been hard at work finding the next leader of the Silver and Black. It’s been almost a month, and they still haven’t hired that coach.

The Arizona Cardinals are the other team that has not been able to find its next leader. However, there may be a good reason for the Raiders’ inactivity.

Las Vegas’ top candidate is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whose team will play in Super Bowl LX next Sunday – largely because of his excellent playcalling.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With all other head coaching vacancies filled except for Arizona’s, the Raiders’ patience may pay off. Is Kubiak worth waiting for?

Let’s break down why he would be the right hire for the Silver and Black.

Kubiak’s track record

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kubiak has helped the Seahawks become one of the best offenses in the NFL as they won the NFC and seek the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. His play designs and timely playcalling have helped Seattle become nearly unstoppable. Seattle ranked third in the NFL in scoring at 28.4 points per game, its highest since 2020, when Russell Wilson played at an MVP level. Kubiak’s arrival helped unlock the Seahawks’ skill-position players, making them an explosive unit.

That includes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards and has a great chance to win Offensive Player of the Year. The Raiders would love it if Kubiak could unlock that kind of potential in a player like Tre Tucker or Jack Bech .

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes on a sweep play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak, and his brother, Klay, is the OC for the San Francisco 49ers. He has coaching pedigree in his DNA, and the Raiders could use a coach with his kind of offensive acumen.

Through his father, Kubiak has a connection with Spytek. Gary led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory when Spytek was a national scout there, so he knows what Gary’s son is capable of.

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Raiders cannot hire Kubiak until after the Super Bowl, so they’ll have to wait a few weeks until he can become the head coach. If they do decide to go that route – and they’re running out of options – Kubiak is a seriously appealing candidate.

Can Kubiak be the next hot-shot offensive mind to turn things around for a franchise that desperately needs it? We’ll find out if Spytek and Brady can seal the deal.

