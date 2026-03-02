An Offseason of Long-Shots Will Define Raiders' 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the keys to their future.

The Raiders ' front office is determined to turn things around in Las Vegas . Below are two possibilities that once seemed like a long shot that may still be possible.

Maxx Crosby Remains with the Team

Crosby's status with the Raiders has been one of the biggest topics this offseason, and rightfully so. The face of the Raiders' franchise could be on the move this offseason, as both the Raiders and Crosby would benefit from parting ways.

Still, Las Vegas has made it clear they would keep Crosby, despite his rumored feelings toward the team. The Raiders have little reason to trade Crosby for less than multiple first-round draft picks. If they cannot get what they want from him, he is more valuable on the roster.

It must be remembered that Crosby reportedly has or had an issue with the Raiders' front office. Not the other way around.

Geno Smith Starts Season in Las Vegas, Traded During the Season

The Raiders are widely expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Mendoza will undoubtedly be the Raiders' quarterback of the future. However, he may not start from Week 1, like many believed he would.

Las Vegas paid Smith a pretty penny but failed to get any return on its investment. They also traded a third-round pick for Smith. Smith may have more of a market from other teams than some expected after leading the league in interceptions.

Coaches around the league reportedly believe the Raiders' offensive scheme and coaching staff failed Smith, which is a fair assessment. Smith's supporting cast was not good either, as he played behind arguably the league's worst offensive line.

Both of those issues will be fixed under Kubiak, and with Mendoza's arrival. However, Smith can benefit from an improved roster this offseason. Las Vegas could get more bang for its buck by bringing Smith back and bringing Mendoza along slowly and starting in the middle of the season.

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

