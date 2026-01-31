Raiders' 2026 Free Agency Tracker

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs and plenty of cap space to address those needs in free agency this offseason. After a subpar offseason last summer, followed by a 3-14 campain, the Raiders hope a productive offseason will turn their roster around.

Las Vegas faces one of the most critical offseasons in recent franchise history, as it must fix its roster before it can expect any realistic changes. Free agency will be when the Raiders can add experienced talent to their roster from around the National Football League. Las Vegas' front office must produce.

Raiders' Eventful Offseason

The Raiders have had several disappointing seasons in a row. A subpar roster has largely been to blame for their struggles. Las Vegas has made moves they hoped would work but did not. They approached free agency last offseason in a passive manner, and it came back to haunt them.

Las Vegas has a chance to undo last season's mistakes by having a successful summer this summer. Raiders General Manager John Spytek is fully aware of how things have gone lately for the Silver and Black. The Raiders look to change their recent culture that has been filled with losing.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think as the NFL goes, it's important, but this is a largely unstable world we live in. Even when you're good, you have instability because your coordinators take off on you. I mean, there's a couple teams that were great last year and they lost some really good coaches, and it hasn't worked out as well for them this year,” Spytek said.

“So, we're always battling every year. It feels like every game, every week, every year you're battling. And so, it'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. And I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has a chance to fix its roster, but it will take the front office doing all it can to lure talent to help with the rebuild. Below is a list of the players the Raiders are interested in and their current free-agency status.

Raiders' Free Agent List

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.