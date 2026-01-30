New Raiders' Regime Must Find Answer to This Looming Question

The Las Vegas Raiders will have more than a few decisions to make this offseason that will determine both their short-term and long-term future.

The possibilities are endless for the Silver and Black, as the Raiders look to rebuild. They have enough resources to field a much different team next season, assuming they make the correct moves this offseason. The next few months will be critical for the Raiders' front office.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently listed a handful of potential trade candidates. After how the season ended in Las Vegas , the once unthinkable thought of trading the face of the franchise, Maxx Crosby, has become much more of a possibility than at any point in his career.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and we've seen that these types of elite talents can fetch quite a haul. Green Bay sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for star pass rusher Micah Parsons last summer," Sullivan said.

"Parsons was 26 at the time of the trade, and Crosby will be entering his age-29 season in 2026, so a possible return may come in just under what Dallas received. It's worth noting that Crosby is signed through 2029, but only has $30 million left in guarantees remaining, which comes in 2026. That means an extension could also be on the horizon for teams looking to acquire him.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office decided to place Crosby on season-ending Injured Reserve with two games remaining in the season. It was widely reported that Crosby was unhappy with the decision and left the Raiders' facility. Although both sides claim things are better, residual feelings likely remain.

Shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek gave insight into the current state of Crosby's relationship with the front office. Las Vegas faces several significant decisions this offseason, and Crosby's future with the team is undoubtedly one of those decisions.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players," Spytek said.

"In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

